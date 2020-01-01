Home / Hotels

Paris Hotels: Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Exterior
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Exterior
1 Rue Sthrau
Paris, France 75013
View Large Map
Phone: +33 1-8375-6983
Fax: +33 1-8375-6984
Hotel E-mailHotel Website
Commission Rooms Rates
- 32 -
Hoteliers!
Is your information accurate? Update Here

Overview

Hotel located in Paris City center near place d'Italie, Tolbiac, Bercy.

  • Details
  • Year Last Renovated: 2018
  • Number of Floors: 6
  • Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 GDS Codes
  • Amadeus GDS: OI PARBIV
  • Galileo/Apollo GDS: OI E5348
  • Sabre GDS: OI 320436
  • WorldSpan GDS: OI PARBI

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Rates & Policies

  • Credit Cards: Credit Cards Are Accepted
  • Reservation Policy: Reservations must be guaranteed with a credit card

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Room Amenities

Amenities are in all rooms unless noted otherwise.

  • Air Conditioning
  • Balcony/Terrace (some)
  • Coffeemaker
  • Daily Maid Service
  • Iron/Ironing Board
  • Mini-Bar (some)
  • Free Newspaper
  • Telephone
  • Refrigerator (some)
  • Safe (In Room) (some)
  • Cable/Satellite Television
  • Television
  • Internet Access (Wireless)

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Recreation

  • Nearby Activities
  • Bicycling
  • Health Club
  • Health Spa/Massage
  • Hot Tub
  • Jogging Trails
  • Shopping Mall/Area

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Hotel Services & Facilities

  • Guest Services
  • Complimentary Coffee
  • Concierge Services
  • Laundry Room
  • Multi-lingual Staff
  • Room Service
  • Common Area Internet Access (Wireless)
  • Security Services
  • Electronic Key/Lock
  • Smoke Alarm in Rooms

Paris Spotlight

Paris City Profile »
Find Paris Hotels »
Paris Airport Hotels »
Hotels Near Popular Paris Attractions »

Copyright © 2020 Northstar Travel Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Beijing: Room 024, Building 8, Qijiayuan Diplomatic Compound, No.9 Jianguomenwai Street,Chaoyang District, Beijing 100600, China
TEL: +86 10-8532 3611 | FAX: +86 10-8532 5293
JDS Travel News JDS Viewpoints JDS Africa/MI